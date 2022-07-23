Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in Plants
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 35 - Water and Sugar Transport in PlantsProblem 16f
Chapter 35, Problem 16f

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.
How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?
Assuming that the CO₂ level continues to increase with time, how likely are plants to be able to continue to adapt by adjusting stomatal conductance?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of stomata: Stomata are small openings on the surface of leaves that allow for gas exchange. They play a crucial role in photosynthesis by letting CO2 enter the leaf, and in transpiration by allowing water vapor to escape.
Consider the impact of elevated CO2 levels: With increased atmospheric CO2, plants can potentially increase photosynthesis efficiency. However, this also affects stomatal conductance, which is the rate at which gases pass through the stomata.
Analyze plant adaptation strategies: Plants may respond to elevated CO2 by adjusting stomatal density (number of stomata per unit area) or stomatal aperture (opening size). This can help balance the need for CO2 uptake with minimizing water loss through transpiration.
Evaluate the potential for continued adaptation: Consider the genetic and physiological limits of plants to adjust stomatal conductance. Some species may have more flexibility in their response due to genetic diversity or evolutionary adaptations.
Assess the long-term implications: As CO2 levels continue to rise, the ability of plants to adapt may depend on factors such as species-specific traits, environmental conditions, and the rate of CO2 increase. This could influence plant survival and ecosystem dynamics.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stomatal Conductance

Stomatal conductance refers to the rate at which CO2 enters and water vapor exits through the stomata of plant leaves. It is a critical factor in photosynthesis and transpiration, balancing the need for CO2 uptake with water loss. Plants can adjust stomatal conductance in response to environmental changes, such as elevated CO2 levels, to optimize their physiological processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:05
Myelin and Saltatory Conduction

Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy, using CO2 and water to produce glucose and oxygen. Elevated CO2 levels can enhance photosynthesis by providing more substrate for the Calvin cycle, potentially increasing plant growth and productivity. However, this response can be limited by other factors such as nutrient availability and water stress.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Pigments of Photosynthesis

Transpiration

Transpiration is the process of water vapor loss from plant leaves through stomata, driven by evaporation. It plays a crucial role in nutrient transport and temperature regulation within plants. Elevated CO2 levels can lead to reduced stomatal opening, decreasing transpiration rates, which may affect plant water use efficiency and overall health, especially under changing climate conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:29
Water Potential in Soil and Air
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels? The amount of water that evaporates from stomata over a period of time is referred to as stomatal conductance, which is determined largely by the number of stomata in a given area of leaf surface. Researchers obtained specimens from preserved collections and measured stomatal conductance in leaves from oak trees and pine trees that grew at various times under different CO₂ levels. The data are shown in the following graph. In general, is the maximum stomatal conductance rate in plants more or less than it was a century ago?

1073
views
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.

How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?

One prediction of global climate change is that there will be an increase in periods of drought in some regions. Given the data just presented, will plants be more or less likely to survive periods of drought as they are exposed to rising CO₂ levels?

727
views
Textbook Question

Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis.

However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.

How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels? In the year 1915, the stomatal conductance of oak was approximately how many times higher than that of pine?

How about in the year 2010?

653
views