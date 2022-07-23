Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.

How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?

Assuming that the CO₂ level continues to increase with time, how likely are plants to be able to continue to adapt by adjusting stomatal conductance?