Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata.

How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels?

One prediction of global climate change is that there will be an increase in periods of drought in some regions. Given the data just presented, will plants be more or less likely to survive periods of drought as they are exposed to rising CO₂ levels?