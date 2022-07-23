Skip to main content
Atmospheric CO₂ has been increasing rapidly since the late 1800s, largely due to human activities. Recall that CO₂ enters leaves through stomata and can then be used for photosynthesis. However, transpiration occurs as a result of water evaporating through stomata. How have plants responded to elevated CO₂ levels? The amount of water that evaporates from stomata over a period of time is referred to as stomatal conductance, which is determined largely by the number of stomata in a given area of leaf surface. Researchers obtained specimens from preserved collections and measured stomatal conductance in leaves from oak trees and pine trees that grew at various times under different CO₂ levels. The data are shown in the following graph. In general, is the maximum stomatal conductance rate in plants more or less than it was a century ago?

Examine the graph provided, which shows the relationship between atmospheric CO2 levels (in ppm) and maximum stomatal conductance (in mol m-2 s-1) for oak and pine trees over time.
Identify the trend lines for both oak and pine trees. The graph indicates that as CO2 levels have increased, the maximum stomatal conductance for oak trees has decreased, while the conductance for pine trees has remained relatively stable.
Understand that stomatal conductance is influenced by the number of stomata and their opening size. A decrease in stomatal conductance suggests that plants may be reducing the number of stomata or closing them more frequently to conserve water.
Consider the implications of these trends: Oak trees appear to have adapted to higher CO2 levels by reducing stomatal conductance, potentially conserving water while still maintaining photosynthesis efficiency. Pine trees, however, show little change, indicating a different adaptation strategy or less sensitivity to CO2 changes.
Conclude that, in general, the maximum stomatal conductance rate in oak trees is less than it was a century ago, while pine trees have shown minimal change. This suggests a varied response among different plant species to elevated CO2 levels.

Stomatal Conductance

Stomatal conductance refers to the rate at which water vapor exits a plant through stomata, small openings on leaf surfaces. It is measured in moles of water per square meter per second (mol·m⁻²·s⁻¹) and is influenced by factors such as the number of stomata, environmental conditions, and CO₂ levels. Understanding stomatal conductance is crucial for assessing how plants manage water loss and gas exchange, particularly in response to changing atmospheric CO₂ concentrations.
Photosynthesis and CO₂ Uptake

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy, using CO₂ and water to produce glucose and oxygen. CO₂ enters the leaf through stomata, and its availability can influence the rate of photosynthesis. Elevated CO₂ levels can enhance photosynthetic rates, but the balance between CO₂ uptake and water loss through transpiration is critical for plant health and growth, especially under changing environmental conditions.
Impact of Elevated CO₂ on Plant Physiology

Elevated atmospheric CO₂ levels can lead to physiological changes in plants, including alterations in stomatal density and conductance. Research indicates that many plants may reduce stomatal openings to minimize water loss while still maximizing CO₂ uptake for photosynthesis. This adaptation can affect overall plant growth, water use efficiency, and ecosystem dynamics, making it essential to study how different species, like oak and pine, respond to these changes over time.
