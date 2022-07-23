Skip to main content
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 38, Problem 15

Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.
Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?
Based on the data in the graphs provided, approximately how many ovules are found in each gooseberry carpel?

Begin by understanding the concept of pollination in flowering plants. Pollination is the transfer of pollen from the male part of the flower (anther) to the female part (stigma). This can occur through self-pollination (within the same plant) or cross-pollination (between different plants).
Examine the graphs provided in the problem. These graphs likely show data related to the number of seeds produced or the success rate of pollination under different conditions (self-pollination vs. cross-pollination).
Identify the specific data points in the graphs that relate to the number of ovules in each carpel of the cape gooseberry. Ovules are the structures within the ovary of the flower that develop into seeds after fertilization.
Compare the data for self-pollination and cross-pollination. Look for any trends or differences in the number of ovules that successfully develop into seeds under each type of pollination.
Use the data to estimate the average number of ovules per carpel. This can be done by analyzing the graph and determining the typical number of ovules that result in successful seed production, considering both self- and cross-pollination scenarios.

Pollination

Pollination is the process by which pollen is transferred from the male part of a flower (anther) to the female part (stigma), enabling fertilization and seed production. It can occur through self-pollination, where pollen from the same plant fertilizes the ovules, or cross-pollination, where pollen from a different plant is involved, often facilitated by pollinators like insects.
Self-Pollination vs. Cross-Pollination

Self-pollination involves the transfer of pollen within the same plant, leading to less genetic diversity but ensuring reproduction when pollinators are scarce. Cross-pollination, on the other hand, involves pollen transfer between different plants, promoting genetic diversity and potentially enhancing adaptability and survival, though it relies on external agents like insects.
Reproductive Success

Reproductive success in plants refers to the ability to produce viable seeds that can grow into mature plants. Factors influencing reproductive success include the method of pollination, genetic diversity, environmental conditions, and the number of ovules fertilized. Comparing self- and cross-pollination can reveal which method yields more viable seeds and contributes to the plant's long-term survival.
