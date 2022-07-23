Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.

Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?

In general, larger fruits tend to earn higher profits for farmers who grow cape gooseberries as a crop.

Compared to self-pollinated flowers, what is the approximate percentage of difference in fruit size of bee-pollinated flowers?