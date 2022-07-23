Skip to main content
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 38, Problem 14

Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.
Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?
In general, larger fruits tend to earn higher profits for farmers who grow cape gooseberries as a crop.
Compared to self-pollinated flowers, what is the approximate percentage of difference in fruit size of bee-pollinated flowers?

1
Understand the types of pollination: Self-pollination occurs when pollen from the same plant fertilizes its own ovules, while cross-pollination involves pollen from one plant fertilizing the ovules of another plant, often facilitated by pollinators like bees.
Identify the key variable: The problem is asking for the percentage difference in fruit size between self-pollinated and bee-pollinated flowers.
Gather data: You would need data on the average fruit size from self-pollinated flowers and bee-pollinated flowers. This could be obtained from experimental results or studies on Physalis peruviana.
Calculate the percentage difference: Use the formula for percentage difference: \( \text{Percentage Difference} = \frac{\text{Size of Bee-pollinated Fruit} - \text{Size of Self-pollinated Fruit}}{\text{Size of Self-pollinated Fruit}} \times 100 \).
Interpret the results: Once you have calculated the percentage difference, consider the implications for reproductive success and agricultural profitability, as larger fruits tend to be more profitable for farmers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pollination Types

Pollination is the process by which pollen is transferred from the male part of a flower (anther) to the female part (stigma). There are two main types: self-pollination, where pollen from the same plant fertilizes the ovules, and cross-pollination, where pollen is transferred between different plants, often by wind or pollinators like bees. Cross-pollination generally increases genetic diversity, which can lead to more robust plant populations.
Reproductive Success in Plants

Reproductive success in plants refers to the ability to produce viable offspring that can survive and reproduce. This success can be influenced by the type of pollination. Cross-pollination often results in greater genetic variation, which can enhance adaptability and survival, potentially leading to larger and more viable fruits, which are economically beneficial for crops like cape gooseberries.
Impact of Pollination on Fruit Size

The size of the fruit can be influenced by the type of pollination. Cross-pollination, especially by bees, can lead to larger fruits due to better fertilization and genetic diversity. Larger fruits are often more desirable in agriculture as they can yield higher profits. Understanding the percentage difference in fruit size between self-pollinated and bee-pollinated flowers can help farmers optimize their crop yields.
