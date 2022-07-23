Skip to main content
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development
Most flowering plants can achieve pollination in several different ways. Those that produce pollen and carpels on the same plant may be self-pollinated, but they may also be cross-pollinated by insects or other pollinators. The cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) shown here is able to produce seed whether it is self- or cross-pollinated.
Is one type of pollination better for reproductive success than the other?
Why might it be advantageous for plants to promote cross-pollination?
What are the advantages of self-pollination?

Understand the two types of pollination: Self-pollination occurs when pollen from the same plant fertilizes its own ovules, while cross-pollination involves pollen transfer between different plants, often facilitated by pollinators like insects.
Consider the genetic diversity: Cross-pollination generally increases genetic diversity, which can enhance a plant's adaptability to changing environments and resistance to diseases.
Evaluate reproductive success: Cross-pollination might lead to more vigorous offspring due to genetic variation, potentially increasing reproductive success in variable environments.
Identify advantages of self-pollination: Self-pollination ensures reproduction when pollinators are scarce or environmental conditions are not conducive to cross-pollination, providing a reliable means of seed production.
Analyze ecological and evolutionary benefits: Plants that can both self- and cross-pollinate, like the cape gooseberry, have a flexible reproductive strategy, allowing them to adapt to different ecological conditions and maximize their reproductive success.

Pollination

Pollination is the process by which pollen is transferred from the male part of a flower (anther) to the female part (stigma), enabling fertilization and seed production. It can occur through self-pollination, where pollen from the same plant fertilizes its ovules, or cross-pollination, where pollen is transferred between different plants, often facilitated by wind, insects, or animals.
Self-Pollination

Self-pollination occurs when a plant's own pollen fertilizes its ovules, leading to seed production without the need for external pollinators. This method ensures reproductive success in environments where pollinators are scarce, and it maintains genetic consistency. However, it may limit genetic diversity, potentially reducing adaptability to changing conditions.
Cross-Pollination

Cross-pollination involves the transfer of pollen between different plants, promoting genetic diversity and potentially enhancing adaptability and resilience to environmental changes. It can lead to stronger offspring with varied traits, increasing the likelihood of survival in diverse conditions. Plants may evolve traits to attract pollinators, such as colorful flowers or nectar, to facilitate this process.
