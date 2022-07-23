Skip to main content
Ch. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and Development
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 38 - Flowering Plant Reproduction and DevelopmentProblem 5
Chapter 38, Problem 5

Why is the emergence of the radicle an important first step in germination?
a. Its hook helps protect the shoot that emerges later.
b. It carries out photosynthesis to supply the embryo with food.
c. It is important for establishing a supply of water to the growing embryo.
d. It is necessary to break the seed coat.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the radicle in seed germination: The radicle is the embryonic root of the plant and is the first part to emerge during germination.
Consider the function of the radicle: The radicle's primary function is to anchor the plant and absorb water and nutrients from the soil, which are crucial for the growth of the embryo.
Evaluate the options given: Analyze each option to determine which one accurately describes the importance of the radicle in germination.
Option a: The hook protecting the shoot is not directly related to the radicle's emergence.
Option b: Photosynthesis is not carried out by the radicle; it is primarily involved in water absorption. Option c: Establishing a supply of water is indeed a key function of the radicle. Option d: Breaking the seed coat is necessary for germination, but the radicle itself is not responsible for this action.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radicle

The radicle is the first part of a seedling to emerge from the seed during germination. It develops into the primary root, anchoring the plant and absorbing water and nutrients from the soil, which are crucial for the growth and development of the embryo.

Germination

Germination is the process by which a seed develops into a new plant. It begins with the absorption of water, leading to the swelling of the seed and the breaking of the seed coat, allowing the radicle to emerge and establish the plant's initial root system.
Seed Coat

The seed coat is the protective outer layer of a seed, safeguarding the embryo from physical damage and desiccation. During germination, the radicle's emergence is essential for breaking through this barrier, enabling the seedling to access water and nutrients necessary for growth.
