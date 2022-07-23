In angiosperms, are sperm and eggs produced by mitosis or meiosis?
Which cells are spores?
Which structures are gametophytes?
In angiosperms, are sperm and eggs produced by mitosis or meiosis?
Which cells are spores?
Which structures are gametophytes?
Which of the following does not occur during embryogenesis?
a. Formation of the radial axis
b. Production of the suspensor
c. Formation of the cotyledons and hypocotyl
d. Formation of the leaf lateral and proximal–distal axes
When does the apical–basal axis first become apparent?
a. When the epidermal, ground, and vascular tissues form
b. When the cotyledons, hypocotyl, and root form
c. When the first cell division produces the apical cell and basal cell
d. During the globular stage, when the suspensor is complete
What are the advantages and disadvantages of self-fertilization versus those of outcrossing?
In what sense are the tissues produced in the shoot and root apical meristems of a 300-year-old oak tree 'embryonic'?
Human embryonic stem cells are capable of forming all types of cells in the human body. How are these cells similar to meristem cells in plants?