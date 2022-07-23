Which of the following does not occur during embryogenesis?
a. Formation of the radial axis
b. Production of the suspensor
c. Formation of the cotyledons and hypocotyl
d. Formation of the leaf lateral and proximal–distal axes
When does the apical–basal axis first become apparent?
a. When the epidermal, ground, and vascular tissues form
b. When the cotyledons, hypocotyl, and root form
c. When the first cell division produces the apical cell and basal cell
d. During the globular stage, when the suspensor is complete
Why is the emergence of the radicle an important first step in germination?
a. Its hook helps protect the shoot that emerges later.
b. It carries out photosynthesis to supply the embryo with food.
c. It is important for establishing a supply of water to the growing embryo.
d. It is necessary to break the seed coat.
In what sense are the tissues produced in the shoot and root apical meristems of a 300-year-old oak tree 'embryonic'?
Human embryonic stem cells are capable of forming all types of cells in the human body. How are these cells similar to meristem cells in plants?
Consider the following fruits: an acorn, a cherry, a burr, and a dandelion seed. Based on the structure of each of these fruits, predict how the seed is dispersed.
Design a study that would estimate the average distance that each type of seed is dispersed from the parent plant.