Many species of animals on islands are larger than related species on the mainland. Scientists hypothesize that this phenomenon, called island gigantism, evolved in response to the scarcity of competitors and predators on islands. Reduced competition and predation allow species to exploit more resources and free them from the need to hide in small refuges. On a trip to the Galápagos Islands, you overhear a group of tourists refer to tortoises as 'cold blooded.'

Explain why this word is not accurate to describe a giant tortoise.