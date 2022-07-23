What determines the primary structure of a DNA molecule?
a. Stem-and-loop configuration
b. Complementary base pairing
c. Deoxyribonucleotide sequence
d. Hydrophobic interactions and hydrogen bonding
Evaluate the following statements related to the synthesis of nucleic acids. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Ribonucleotides are added to the 3′ end of a DNA strand.
T/F Polymerization of nucleic acids occurs by the formation of phosphodiester bonds.
T/F Complementary pairing between sugars is required for copying nucleic acids.
T/F Strands in a double helix are synthesized in an antiparallel orientation.
Single strands of nucleic acids are directional, meaning that there are two different ends. What functional groups define the two different ends of a strand?