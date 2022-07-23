Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Nucleic Acids and the RNA World
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh.4 - Nucleic Acids and the RNA WorldProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

What are the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?
a. Cytosine, guanine, thymine, uracil (C, G, T, U)
b. Adenine, cytosine, guanine, thymine (A, C, G, T)
c. Adenine, cytosine, guanine, uracil (A, C, G, U)
d. Alanine, cysteine, glycine, threonine (A, C, G, T)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that RNA is a nucleic acid similar to DNA, but it has a different set of nitrogenous bases.
Recall that DNA contains the bases adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), and thymine (T).
Note that RNA replaces thymine (T) with uracil (U), so RNA contains adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), and uracil (U).
Review the options provided in the problem to identify which set of bases corresponds to RNA.
Select the option that lists adenine, cytosine, guanine, and uracil (A, C, G, U) as the nitrogenous bases found in RNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogenous Bases in RNA

RNA contains four nitrogenous bases: adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), and uracil (U). These bases pair with complementary bases during RNA synthesis, with adenine pairing with uracil and cytosine pairing with guanine. Unlike DNA, RNA does not contain thymine.
Difference Between DNA and RNA Bases

The primary difference between DNA and RNA bases is the presence of uracil in RNA instead of thymine, which is found in DNA. This substitution is crucial for RNA's function and structure, as uracil forms hydrogen bonds with adenine during transcription and translation processes.
Role of Nitrogenous Bases in Genetic Coding

Nitrogenous bases are fundamental to genetic coding, as they form sequences that encode genetic information. In RNA, these sequences are transcribed from DNA and translated into proteins, with each triplet of bases (codon) specifying an amino acid, thus playing a critical role in protein synthesis.
