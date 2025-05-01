DNA Sequence Combinations

The number of different DNA sequences that can be formed is determined by the length of the DNA strand and the four nucleotide bases available (A, T, C, G). For a single-stranded DNA molecule that is 20 bases long, the total number of unique sequences is calculated as 4 raised to the power of 20, which represents all possible combinations of the four bases at each position in the strand. This concept is essential for understanding the potential diversity of connections between particles.