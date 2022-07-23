In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? To discover the relationship between muscle-fiber types and performance, researchers obtained tiny biopsies of the gastrocnemius of 14 elite distance runners, 18 trained but non-elite distance runners, and 19 untrained subjects. They categorized the fiber types as slow or fast. (At the time of the study, intermediate fibers had not been identified as a third type.) Some of their data are shown here (* means 𝑃<0.05; BioSkills 3). What conclusions can you draw from these data?



