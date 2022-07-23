Skip to main content
In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? To discover the relationship between muscle-fiber types and performance, researchers obtained tiny biopsies of the gastrocnemius of 14 elite distance runners, 18 trained but non-elite distance runners, and 19 untrained subjects. They categorized the fiber types as slow or fast. (At the time of the study, intermediate fibers had not been identified as a third type.) Some of their data are shown here (* means 𝑃<0.05; BioSkills 3). What conclusions can you draw from these data?


Examine the bar graph to understand the distribution of slow muscle fibers among elite runners, non-elite runners, and untrained subjects.
Note the y-axis, which represents the percentage of slow fibers, and the x-axis, which categorizes the subjects into elite runners, non-elite runners, and untrained subjects.
Observe that elite runners have the highest percentage of slow fibers, followed by non-elite runners, and then untrained subjects.
Identify the asterisks (*) above the bars, which indicate statistically significant differences (P < 0.05) between the groups.
Conclude that a higher percentage of slow muscle fibers is associated with elite distance running performance, suggesting that muscle fiber composition plays a role in athletic success.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Muscle Fiber Types

Muscle fibers are categorized into two main types: slow-twitch (Type I) and fast-twitch (Type II). Slow-twitch fibers are more efficient for endurance activities, as they use oxygen to generate energy and are resistant to fatigue. In contrast, fast-twitch fibers are geared towards short bursts of speed and power but fatigue quickly. The distribution of these fiber types can significantly influence an athlete's performance in endurance sports.
Gastrocnemius Muscle

The gastrocnemius is a major muscle in the calf that plays a crucial role in running and other athletic activities. It is composed of both slow-twitch and fast-twitch fibers, which contribute to its function in generating force and facilitating movement. Understanding the composition of this muscle in elite versus non-elite runners can provide insights into their performance capabilities and endurance.
Statistical Significance in Research

Statistical significance is a measure that helps determine whether the results of a study are likely due to chance or represent a true effect. In the context of the provided data, a p-value of less than 0.05 (indicated by *) suggests that the differences observed in muscle fiber composition among elite, non-elite, and untrained subjects are statistically significant. This means that the variations in slow-twitch fiber percentages are likely meaningful in understanding athletic performance.
