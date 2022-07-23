Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 45 - Animal Movement
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 45 - Animal MovementProblem 15
Chapter 45, Problem 15

In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? The researchers looked more closely at the data within the group of elite runners. Although the mean proportion of slow fibers was 79 percent in this group, individual values ranged from 27 percent in one runner to 98 percent in another. How does this finding affect your interpretation of the relationship between athletic performance and muscle-fiber types?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of muscle fibers: There are primarily two types of muscle fibers, slow-twitch (Type I) and fast-twitch (Type II). Slow-twitch fibers are more efficient at using oxygen to generate more fuel (known as ATP) for continuous, extended muscle contractions over a long time. They fire more slowly than fast-twitch fibers but can go for a long time before they fatigue. Fast-twitch fibers, on the other hand, are better at generating short bursts of strength or speed than slow-twitch fibers. They fatigue faster but are used in powerful bursts of movements like sprinting.
Analyze the data range: The data shows a wide range of slow-twitch fiber proportions among elite runners, from 27% to 98%. This suggests that there is a significant variability in muscle fiber composition even among top athletes.
Correlate fiber type and performance: Consider how the proportion of slow-twitch fibers might correlate with performance in endurance sports like long-distance running. Generally, a higher proportion of slow-twitch fibers would be beneficial for endurance activities because these fibers are more resistant to fatigue and are capable of sustaining activity for longer periods.
Evaluate individual differences: The variability in muscle fiber composition suggests that other factors might also play significant roles in athletic performance. These could include training, diet, mental stamina, and other physiological factors such as cardiovascular efficiency.
Formulate a hypothesis: Based on the data, hypothesize how muscle fiber composition could influence performance but also consider the need for a holistic approach to training and performance that includes multiple physiological, psychological, and environmental factors.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Muscle Fiber Types

Muscle fibers are categorized into two main types: slow-twitch (Type I) and fast-twitch (Type II). Slow-twitch fibers are more efficient for endurance activities, as they are fatigue-resistant and utilize oxygen for energy. In contrast, fast-twitch fibers are geared towards short bursts of power and speed but fatigue quickly. Understanding the distribution of these fibers in elite athletes helps explain their performance capabilities in endurance sports.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:40
Muscle Fibers and Sarcomeres

Genetic Variation in Muscle Composition

Genetic factors play a significant role in determining an individual's muscle fiber composition. Variability in muscle fiber types among athletes can influence their performance, as some may naturally possess a higher proportion of slow-twitch fibers, enhancing their endurance. This genetic predisposition can explain why some individuals excel in distance running while others may not, despite similar training regimens.
Recommended video:
02:26
Genetic Variation Example 1

Training Adaptations

Training can induce adaptations in muscle fibers, potentially altering their composition and function. Endurance training typically increases the efficiency and oxidative capacity of slow-twitch fibers, while strength training can enhance the size and power of fast-twitch fibers. Understanding how training influences muscle structure is crucial for interpreting the performance of elite athletes, as it highlights the interplay between innate muscle characteristics and the effects of rigorous training.
Recommended video:
05:24
Adaptive Radiation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? Predict who would likely have a greater proportion of fast glycolytic fibers in their gastrocnemius (calf) muscle—an elite distance runner or an elite sprinter. Explain.

186
views
Textbook Question

In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? Predict the effect of training for a marathon on the number of muscle cells in the gastrocnemius. Explain.

179
views
Textbook Question

In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? To discover the relationship between muscle-fiber types and performance, researchers obtained tiny biopsies of the gastrocnemius of 14 elite distance runners, 18 trained but non-elite distance runners, and 19 untrained subjects. They categorized the fiber types as slow or fast. (At the time of the study, intermediate fibers had not been identified as a third type.) Some of their data are shown here (* means 𝑃<0.05; BioSkills 3). What conclusions can you draw from these data?


190
views
Textbook Question

In 2023, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia set a new record with a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 53 seconds. Scientists, trainers, and athletes alike have wondered about the extent to which muscle structure and function contribute to success in athletes such as Assefa. What makes elite distance runners so good? Are their muscles somehow different from those of less successful athletes and non-athletes? Imagine that Tigist Assefa is racing against a bird and a fish, each with the same mass as Assefa. Which organism would have the highest cost of locomotion during the race?

221
views