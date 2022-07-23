Skip to main content
Chapter 46, Problem 8

Design a study to test the hypothesis that the symptoms of jet lag are caused by disruption of normal daily cortisol rhythms.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the hypothesis and variables: Clearly state that the hypothesis is that the symptoms of jet lag are caused by disruptions in normal daily cortisol rhythms. Identify the independent variable (time zones crossed or schedule of flights) and the dependent variable (cortisol levels and jet lag symptoms).
Select a sample population: Choose a diverse group of participants who frequently travel across multiple time zones. Ensure the sample size is large enough to obtain statistically significant results.
Design the experiment: Plan to measure cortisol levels and jet lag symptoms in participants before, during, and after flights that cross multiple time zones. Use control groups that do not travel or travel without changing time zones.
Collect data: Use saliva or blood tests to measure cortisol levels at multiple points throughout the day for all participants. Simultaneously, record jet lag symptoms using a standardized questionnaire or rating scale.
Analyze the data: Use statistical methods to compare cortisol rhythms and jet lag symptoms between the experimental and control groups. Look for correlations between the severity of jet lag symptoms and the degree of disruption in cortisol rhythms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cortisol and Circadian Rhythms

Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands, playing a crucial role in regulating metabolism, immune response, and stress. Its levels fluctuate throughout the day, following a circadian rhythm, which is influenced by the light-dark cycle. Disruption of this rhythm can lead to various physiological and psychological effects, including symptoms associated with jet lag.
Jet Lag

Jet lag is a temporary sleep disorder that occurs when a person's internal body clock is out of sync with the time cues of a new time zone. Symptoms include fatigue, insomnia, and cognitive impairment, often resulting from rapid travel across multiple time zones. Understanding the physiological basis of jet lag, particularly the role of cortisol, is essential for designing effective studies.
Experimental Design

Experimental design involves planning a study to test a hypothesis by manipulating one or more variables while controlling others. In this context, a well-structured study to test the hypothesis about cortisol rhythms and jet lag would include a control group, randomization, and appropriate measures to assess cortisol levels and symptoms. This ensures that the results are valid and can be attributed to the experimental conditions.
