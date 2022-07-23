Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 46 - Chemical Signals in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 46 - Chemical Signals in AnimalsProblem 7
Chapter 46, Problem 7

Compare and contrast the structure and function of the anterior and posterior pituitary glands.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the location and structure of each gland: The anterior pituitary, also known as the adenohypophysis, is located at the front part of the pituitary gland and is glandular in nature. The posterior pituitary, also known as the neurohypophysis, is located at the back part of the pituitary gland and is an extension of the hypothalamus, consisting mainly of nerve fibers and neuroglial cells.
Discuss the origin of each gland: The anterior pituitary originates from an invagination of the oral ectoderm called Rathke's pouch, while the posterior pituitary is an extension of the hypothalamic neurons.
Explain the hormone production: The anterior pituitary produces and secretes its own hormones, including growth hormone (GH), prolactin (PRL), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). The posterior pituitary does not produce hormones but stores and secretes hormones produced by the hypothalamus, namely oxytocin and vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone, ADH).
Describe the regulation mechanism: The anterior pituitary's hormone secretion is regulated by releasing and inhibiting hormones from the hypothalamus, transported through the hypophyseal portal system. The posterior pituitary's hormone release is controlled by nerve impulses from the hypothalamus.
Summarize the functional differences: The anterior pituitary primarily regulates various physiological processes including growth, metabolism, and reproductive functions through its hormones. The posterior pituitary mainly plays a role in water balance and uterine contractions during childbirth through its stored hormones.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
30s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pituitary Gland Structure

The pituitary gland, often referred to as the 'master gland,' is divided into two main parts: the anterior pituitary and the posterior pituitary. The anterior pituitary is composed of glandular tissue that produces and secretes hormones, while the posterior pituitary is made of neural tissue and stores hormones produced by the hypothalamus. This structural distinction is crucial for understanding their different functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:34
Hypothalamus and Pituitary

Hormonal Functions

The anterior pituitary produces several key hormones, including growth hormone, prolactin, and adrenocorticotropic hormone, which regulate various bodily functions such as growth, metabolism, and stress response. In contrast, the posterior pituitary primarily releases oxytocin and vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone), which are involved in childbirth, lactation, and water balance. Understanding these hormonal functions is essential for comparing the roles of the two gland regions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:18
Plant Hormones and Senescence

Regulatory Mechanisms

The anterior pituitary is regulated by releasing and inhibiting hormones from the hypothalamus, which control its hormone secretion. The posterior pituitary, however, does not produce hormones but releases them into the bloodstream in response to neural signals from the hypothalamus. This difference in regulatory mechanisms highlights the distinct ways in which the two parts of the pituitary gland operate within the endocrine system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Prey Defense Mechanisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

True or False: In hormone systems, negative feedback occurs when the presence of a hormone inhibits release of the hormone.

1753
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the modes of action of lipid-soluble and water-soluble hormones.

2593
views
Textbook Question

Why is the observation that one hormone may bind to more than one type of receptor important?

892
views
Textbook Question

Design a study to test the hypothesis that the symptoms of jet lag are caused by disruption of normal daily cortisol rhythms.

664
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that during a detailed anatomical study of a marine invertebrate, you found a small, previously undescribed structure. How would you test the hypothesis that the structure is a gland that releases one or more hormones?

740
views
Textbook Question

Scientists set out to test the hypothesis that the herbicide atrazine is an endocrine disruptor that feminizes male amphibians. They treated male amphibians with atrazine and then compared their circulating testosterone concentration with those of males and females that were not treated with atrazine (controls). The results are shown here (* signifies P<0.05). Was the hypothesis supported? Why or why not?

727
views