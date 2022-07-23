True or False: In hormone systems, negative feedback occurs when the presence of a hormone inhibits release of the hormone.
Compare and contrast the structure and function of the anterior and posterior pituitary glands.
Compare and contrast the modes of action of lipid-soluble and water-soluble hormones.
Why is the observation that one hormone may bind to more than one type of receptor important?
Design a study to test the hypothesis that the symptoms of jet lag are caused by disruption of normal daily cortisol rhythms.
Suppose that during a detailed anatomical study of a marine invertebrate, you found a small, previously undescribed structure. How would you test the hypothesis that the structure is a gland that releases one or more hormones?
Scientists set out to test the hypothesis that the herbicide atrazine is an endocrine disruptor that feminizes male amphibians. They treated male amphibians with atrazine and then compared their circulating testosterone concentration with those of males and females that were not treated with atrazine (controls). The results are shown here (* signifies P<0.05). Was the hypothesis supported? Why or why not?