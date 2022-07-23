Skip to main content
Scientists set out to test the hypothesis that the herbicide atrazine is an endocrine disruptor that feminizes male amphibians. They treated male amphibians with atrazine and then compared their circulating testosterone concentration with those of males and females that were not treated with atrazine (controls). The results are shown here (* signifies P<0.05). Was the hypothesis supported? Why or why not?

1
Examine the graph to understand the data presented: testosterone levels in control males, atrazine-treated males, and control females.
Note the significant difference indicated by the asterisk (*), which signifies P<0.05, between control males and atrazine-treated males.
Compare the testosterone levels: control males have significantly higher testosterone levels than atrazine-treated males and control females.
Observe that atrazine-treated males have testosterone levels similar to control females, suggesting feminization.
Conclude that the hypothesis is supported because atrazine-treated males show significantly reduced testosterone levels, indicating feminization.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endocrine Disruptors

Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that can interfere with the endocrine (hormonal) system, potentially leading to adverse developmental, reproductive, neurological, and immune effects in both humans and wildlife. Atrazine, a widely used herbicide, is known to disrupt hormone signaling, particularly affecting testosterone levels in male amphibians, which is crucial for understanding its impact on sexual differentiation.
Testosterone and Sexual Differentiation

Testosterone is a key male sex hormone that plays a vital role in the development of male characteristics and reproductive functions. In amphibians, testosterone influences the development of male traits, and its reduction can lead to feminization. The comparison of testosterone levels between atrazine-treated males and control groups is essential to assess the herbicide's impact on sexual differentiation.
Statistical Significance

Statistical significance indicates whether the results observed in an experiment are likely due to chance or represent a true effect. In the provided data, the asterisk (*) signifies that the difference in testosterone levels between atrazine-treated males and control males is statistically significant (P<0.05), suggesting that atrazine treatment likely caused a meaningful reduction in testosterone levels, supporting the hypothesis of feminization.
