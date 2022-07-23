Skip to main content
Ch. 46 - Chemical Signals in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 46, Problem 12

Ecotourism helps conserve wildlife by increasing the value of wildlife conservation for local people. In Argentina, the world’s largest breeding colony of Magellanic penguins is visited by thousands of tourists every year, causing the penguins to become habituated to the presence of people. Has ecotourism affected the penguins’ ability to respond to stressors? Has it affected the penguins’ secretion of corticosterone?
In what part(s) of a target cell would you expect to find corticosterone receptors?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ecotourism: Ecotourism aims to conserve wildlife by making wildlife conservation economically beneficial for local communities. In this context, consider how the presence of tourists might influence the behavior and physiology of Magellanic penguins.
Consider the concept of habituation: Habituation is a process where animals become accustomed to repeated exposure to a stimulus, such as human presence, and gradually show less response to it. Evaluate whether the penguins' habituation to tourists might affect their stress response.
Explore the stress response in animals: Animals, including penguins, respond to stressors by secreting hormones like corticosterone. Investigate whether the habituation to tourists has altered the penguins' secretion levels of corticosterone, which is a key indicator of stress.
Identify the role of corticosterone: Corticosterone is a glucocorticoid hormone involved in the stress response. It helps regulate energy, immune reactions, and stress responses. Consider how changes in corticosterone levels might reflect the penguins' adaptation to human presence.
Locate corticosterone receptors: Corticosterone receptors are typically found in the cytoplasm of target cells. Once corticosterone binds to these receptors, the complex can enter the nucleus to influence gene expression. Consider how this mechanism might be involved in the penguins' physiological response to stress.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ecotourism and Wildlife Conservation

Ecotourism is a form of sustainable travel that supports conservation efforts and benefits local communities. By increasing the economic value of wildlife conservation, ecotourism can incentivize local people to protect natural habitats and species. In the context of Magellanic penguins in Argentina, ecotourism may influence their behavior and stress response due to increased human interaction.
Stress Response in Animals

Animals respond to stressors through physiological changes, often involving the secretion of hormones like corticosterone. This hormone helps manage energy and stress levels, preparing the animal to cope with challenges. Understanding how ecotourism impacts the stress response in penguins involves studying changes in corticosterone levels and their ability to adapt to human presence.
Corticosterone Receptors in Target Cells

Corticosterone receptors are typically found in the cytoplasm of target cells, where they bind to the hormone and initiate a cellular response. Upon binding, the receptor-hormone complex can enter the nucleus to influence gene expression, affecting the cell's function. Identifying the location of these receptors helps understand how corticosterone impacts penguin physiology and stress adaptation.
