What term describes the mode of asexual reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs?
a. Parthenogenesis
b. Budding
c. Regeneration
d. Fission
In sperm competition, what is 'second-male advantage'?
a. The observation that when females mate with two males, each male fertilizes the same number of eggs
b. The observation that when females mate with two males, the second male fertilizes most of the eggs
c. The observation that females routinely mate with at least two males before laying eggs or becoming pregnant
d. The observation that accessory fluids prevent matings by second males—for example, by forming copulatory plugs
True or false: The corpus luteum is retained upon implantation due to the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).
Summarize the experimental evidence that Daphnia require three cues to trigger sexual reproduction. Discuss what these cues indicate about the environment.
Many frogs and mice are similar in size, yet a frog egg is vastly larger than a mouse egg. Propose a plausible explanation for this difference in the egg size.