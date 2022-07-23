Skip to main content
Ch. 47 - Animal Reproduction and Development
True or false: The corpus luteum is retained upon implantation due to the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).

Step 1: Understand the terms in the question. The corpus luteum is a temporary endocrine structure in female ovaries that is involved in the production of relatively high levels of progesterone, moderate levels of estradiol, and inhibin A. Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone produced primarily in the placenta during pregnancy.
Step 2: Recall the role of the corpus luteum. After ovulation, the corpus luteum forms from the follicle that released the egg. It produces hormones, particularly progesterone, which prepares the uterus for implantation of a fertilized egg.
Step 3: Recall the role of hCG. After a fertilized egg implants into the uterus, the developing placenta begins releasing hCG. This hormone signals the corpus luteum to continue producing progesterone to prevent menstruation and support the early pregnancy.
Step 4: Connect the information. The presence of hCG indeed helps to maintain the corpus luteum, which is crucial in the early stages of pregnancy until the placenta can fully take over hormone production.
Step 5: Answer the question. Based on the information, the statement 'The corpus luteum is retained upon implantation due to the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)' is true.

Corpus Luteum

The corpus luteum is a temporary endocrine structure formed from the ovarian follicle after ovulation. It produces hormones, primarily progesterone, which are crucial for maintaining the uterine lining and supporting early pregnancy. If pregnancy occurs, the corpus luteum is retained; if not, it degenerates.
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone produced by the placenta shortly after implantation. Its primary role is to signal the corpus luteum to continue producing progesterone, which is essential for sustaining the pregnancy in its early stages. hCG is also the hormone detected in pregnancy tests.
Implantation

Implantation is the process by which a fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine lining. This event is critical for establishing a pregnancy, as it allows for the exchange of nutrients and waste between the mother and the developing embryo. Successful implantation triggers hormonal changes, including the production of hCG.
