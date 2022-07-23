What term describes the mode of asexual reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs?
a. Parthenogenesis
b. Budding
c. Regeneration
d. Fission
Which of the following statements regarding animal development is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FThe neural tube forms after organogenesis is complete
T/FThe blastocyst is formed during cleavage
T/FDuring cleavage, the zygote divides rapidly without growth, forming a mass of cells
T/FAnimals have two germ layers
True or false: The corpus luteum is retained upon implantation due to the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).
Summarize the experimental evidence that Daphnia require three cues to trigger sexual reproduction. Discuss what these cues indicate about the environment.