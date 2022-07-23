Textbook Question
What would a vaccine have to contain to protect a patient from chicken pox? Explain why we don't have vaccines for HIV.
Which of the following outcomes would be expected if somatic hypermutation did not occur?
a. The diversity of pattern-recognition receptors would be significantly lowered.
b. B and T lymphocytes would not be able to produce receptors that recognize antigens.
c. The adaptive immune response would not be activated by pathogens.
d. The secondary immune response to a repeat infection would produce the same antibodies as those made in the primary immune response.
Propose a hypothesis to explain how self-reactive B cells are identified and eliminated during maturation.