Ch. 48 - The Immune System in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Problem 11
Chapter 48, Problem 11

What are two main criteria required for an RNA vaccine to be effective at protecting a vaccinated individual from a viral infection?

Identify the target antigen: The RNA vaccine must contain the genetic information for a specific viral protein (antigen) that, when expressed, will stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight the actual virus.
Ensure efficient delivery and expression: The RNA needs to be delivered into the host cells effectively and must be translated into the target protein efficiently. This often involves encapsulating the RNA in lipid nanoparticles to protect it from degradation and facilitate its entry into cells.
Achieve a strong immune response: The expressed antigen should be able to elicit a robust immune response, including both antibody production by B cells and activation of T cells, which are crucial for clearing the virus and providing long-term immunity.
Ensure stability and distribution: The RNA vaccine must remain stable during storage and distribution. This often requires specific temperature conditions to prevent degradation of the RNA.
Safety and minimal side effects: The vaccine should not trigger any severe adverse effects and should be safe for use in a wide population, including those with different health conditions.

RNA Vaccine Mechanism

RNA vaccines work by introducing a piece of messenger RNA (mRNA) that encodes a viral protein into the body. This mRNA is translated by the host's cells to produce the viral protein, which then triggers an immune response. The immune system recognizes this protein as foreign, leading to the production of antibodies and memory cells that provide protection against future infections.
Immune Response Activation

For an RNA vaccine to be effective, it must successfully activate the immune response. This involves both the innate immune response, which provides immediate defense, and the adaptive immune response, which generates specific antibodies and memory cells. A robust immune response ensures that the vaccinated individual can recognize and combat the actual virus if exposed.
Stability and Delivery of RNA

The stability of the RNA and its effective delivery into cells are critical for vaccine efficacy. RNA is inherently unstable and can degrade quickly; thus, it must be encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles for protection and efficient cellular uptake. Proper delivery ensures that sufficient amounts of mRNA reach the cells to elicit a strong immune response.
What would a vaccine have to contain to protect a patient from chicken pox? Explain why we don't have vaccines for HIV.

Which of the following outcomes would be expected if somatic hypermutation did not occur?

a. The diversity of pattern-recognition receptors would be significantly lowered.

b. B and T lymphocytes would not be able to produce receptors that recognize antigens.

c. The adaptive immune response would not be activated by pathogens.

d. The secondary immune response to a repeat infection would produce the same antibodies as those made in the primary immune response.

Propose a hypothesis to explain how self-reactive B cells are identified and eliminated during maturation.

