Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 48 - The Immune System in Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 48 - The Immune System in AnimalsProblem 8
Chapter 48, Problem 8

What would a vaccine have to contain to protect a patient from chicken pox? Explain why we don't have vaccines for HIV.

Verified step by step guidance
1
A vaccine for chicken pox would need to contain a form of the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) that has been weakened (attenuated) or inactivated. This allows the immune system to recognize and respond to the virus without causing the disease, thereby building immunity.
The vaccine may also contain adjuvants, which enhance the immune response, and preservatives to maintain the vaccine's stability and effectiveness.
The reason we don't have a vaccine for HIV is due to the high mutation rate of the HIV virus. This rapid change in the viral genome means that a vaccine developed against one strain might not be effective against another strain.
Additionally, HIV attacks the immune system itself, specifically the CD4+ T cells, which are crucial for mounting an immune response. This complicates the development of an effective vaccine, as the immune system is compromised.
Efforts to develop an HIV vaccine continue, focusing on various strategies such as broadly neutralizing antibodies and therapeutic vaccines that aim to control the virus if not completely eradicate it.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vaccine Composition

A vaccine typically contains antigens, which are components that mimic a pathogen, stimulating the immune system to recognize and fight the actual pathogen in the future. For chicken pox, a vaccine would include a weakened or inactivated form of the varicella-zoster virus, allowing the body to develop immunity without causing the disease.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:13
Soil Composition

Immune Response

The immune response is the body's defense mechanism against pathogens. When vaccinated, the immune system produces specific antibodies and memory cells that enable it to respond more effectively to future infections. This process is crucial for long-term immunity, which is the goal of vaccination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:20
Innate Immune Response

Challenges in HIV Vaccine Development

Developing a vaccine for HIV is challenging due to the virus's high mutation rate and its ability to evade the immune system. Unlike chicken pox, HIV can integrate into the host's genome and establish latent infections, making it difficult to create a stable and effective vaccine that provides lasting immunity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
Embryonic Plant Development
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain how gene recombination leads to the production of vast numbers of different B-cell receptors.

712
views
Textbook Question

What steps are required for most B cells to become fully activated and differentiate into plasma cells?

1307
views
Textbook Question

Why is clonal selection necessary for the adaptive immune response but not the innate immune response? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F The adaptive immune response uses receptors to recognize pathogens, and the innate immune response does not.

T/F There is more receptor diversity in the adaptive immune response than in the innate immune response.

T/F Cells in the innate immune response do not require activation, and those in the adaptive immune response do.

T/F Clonal selection is used for targeting pathogens, and the innate immune response is used only to stop blood flow from the wound.

1078
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following outcomes would be expected if somatic hypermutation did not occur?

a. The diversity of pattern-recognition receptors would be significantly lowered.

b. B and T lymphocytes would not be able to produce receptors that recognize antigens.

c. The adaptive immune response would not be activated by pathogens.

d. The secondary immune response to a repeat infection would produce the same antibodies as those made in the primary immune response.

714
views
Textbook Question

Propose a hypothesis to explain how self-reactive B cells are identified and eliminated during maturation.

614
views
Textbook Question

What are two main criteria required for an RNA vaccine to be effective at protecting a vaccinated individual from a viral infection?

544
views