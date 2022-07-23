Why is clonal selection necessary for the adaptive immune response but not the innate immune response? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F The adaptive immune response uses receptors to recognize pathogens, and the innate immune response does not.

T/F There is more receptor diversity in the adaptive immune response than in the innate immune response.

T/F Cells in the innate immune response do not require activation, and those in the adaptive immune response do.

T/F Clonal selection is used for targeting pathogens, and the innate immune response is used only to stop blood flow from the wound.