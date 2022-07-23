What is one of the differences between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells?

a. CD4+ cells are immature, and CD8+ cells are mature.

b. CD4+ cells are activated, and CD8+ cells are not.

c. CD4+ cells interact with class II MHC proteins, and CD8+ cells interact with class I MHC proteins.

d. CD4+ cells activate cell-mediated responses, and CD8+ cells activate humoral responses.