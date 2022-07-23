Textbook Question
Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?
1905
views
Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?
Contrast the structure of glycogen and chitin in terms of their monosaccharides, glycosidic linkages, and interactions between polysaccharide chains.
Lysozyme, an enzyme found in human saliva, tears, and other secretions, catalyzes the hydrolysis of the β-1,4-glycosidic linkages in peptidoglycan. Predict the effect of this enzyme on bacteria and how it may be involved in human health.
If you hold a salty cracker in your mouth long enough, it will begin to taste sweet. What is responsible for this change in taste?