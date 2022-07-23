Digestibility and Enzymatic Breakdown

The ability to digest polysaccharides depends on the presence of specific enzymes that can break down their glycosidic bonds. Humans and many animals can easily digest starch due to the presence of amylase, an enzyme that hydrolyzes starch into glucose. In contrast, cellulose has β-1,4-glycosidic bonds, which are not easily broken down by human enzymes, making it indigestible for us.