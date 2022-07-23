What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another?

Textbook Question
What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?
a. Glycosidic linkage
b. Phosphodiester bond
c. Peptide bond
d. Hydrogen bond
What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?
a. The cell wall
b. Peptide bonds
c. Hydrogen bonds
d. Hydrophobic interactions
What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?
a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure
b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure
c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage
d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis