Ch. 5 - An Introduction to Carbohydrates
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 5 - An Introduction to Carbohydrates
Problem 4
Chapter 5, Problem 4

What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?
a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure
b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure
c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage
d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis

Understand that carbohydrates are organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, typically in a ratio of 1:2:1.
Recognize that one of the primary functions of carbohydrates is energy storage. They are stored as glycogen in animals and starch in plants.
Identify that carbohydrates serve as a raw material source for the synthesis of other molecules. They can be converted into amino acids and fatty acids.
Acknowledge that carbohydrates play a role in cell identity. Glycoproteins and glycolipids on cell surfaces are involved in cell recognition and signaling.
Note that carbohydrates contribute to structural components in cells. For example, cellulose in plant cell walls provides structural support.

Carbohydrates in Energy Storage

Carbohydrates are crucial for energy storage in cells, primarily in the form of glycogen in animals and starch in plants. These polysaccharides can be broken down into glucose, which is used in cellular respiration to produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell. This process is vital for maintaining cellular functions and supporting metabolic activities.
Carbohydrate Functions

Carbohydrates as Raw Material for Synthesis

Carbohydrates serve as raw materials for the synthesis of other biomolecules. Monosaccharides like glucose can be converted into various compounds, including nucleotides and amino acids, through metabolic pathways. This versatility makes carbohydrates essential for building complex molecules necessary for cell growth and repair.
Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates in Cell Structure

Carbohydrates contribute to cell structure, particularly in the form of cellulose in plant cell walls and chitin in fungal cell walls and arthropod exoskeletons. These polysaccharides provide rigidity and protection, helping maintain cell shape and integrity. Structural carbohydrates are crucial for the physical support and defense of cells.
Carbohydrates
Textbook Question

What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another?

Textbook Question

What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?

a. Glycosidic linkage

b. Phosphodiester bond

c. Peptide bond

d. Hydrogen bond

Textbook Question

What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?

a. The cell wall

b. Peptide bonds

c. Hydrogen bonds

d. Hydrophobic interactions

Textbook Question

Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form.

T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons.

T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form.

T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.

Textbook Question

Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?

Textbook Question

Contrast the structure of glycogen and chitin in terms of their monosaccharides, glycosidic linkages, and interactions between polysaccharide chains.

