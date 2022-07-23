What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another?
What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?
a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure
b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure
c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage
d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis
Key Concepts
Carbohydrates in Energy Storage
Carbohydrates as Raw Material for Synthesis
Carbohydrates in Cell Structure
What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?
a. Glycosidic linkage
b. Phosphodiester bond
c. Peptide bond
d. Hydrogen bond
What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?
a. The cell wall
b. Peptide bonds
c. Hydrogen bonds
d. Hydrophobic interactions
Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form.
T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons.
T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form.
T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.
Although cellulose and starch are identical in terms of stored chemical energy, our ability to harvest the energy from these two polysaccharides differs considerably. What is responsible for this difference?
Contrast the structure of glycogen and chitin in terms of their monosaccharides, glycosidic linkages, and interactions between polysaccharide chains.