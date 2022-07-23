Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - An Introduction to Carbohydrates
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 5 - An Introduction to CarbohydratesProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2

What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?
a. Glycosidic linkage
b. Phosphodiester bond
c. Peptide bond
d. Hydrogen bond

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of carbohydrates: Carbohydrates are composed of sugar molecules, and when two sugar molecules join, they form a disaccharide.
Identify the types of bonds: In biochemistry, different types of bonds connect different molecules. Glycosidic linkages connect sugars, phosphodiester bonds connect nucleotides, peptide bonds connect amino acids, and hydrogen bonds are weak interactions often found between molecules.
Focus on the bond between sugars: When two monosaccharides (simple sugars) join to form a disaccharide, they are connected by a specific type of covalent bond.
Learn about glycosidic linkages: A glycosidic linkage is a covalent bond formed between two sugar molecules through a dehydration reaction, where a water molecule is removed.
Conclude the type of bond: Based on the information, the bond formed between two sugars in a disaccharide is a glycosidic linkage.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycosidic Linkage

A glycosidic linkage is a type of covalent bond that joins a carbohydrate molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate. In disaccharides, this bond forms between the hydroxyl groups of two monosaccharides, resulting in the release of a water molecule. This linkage is crucial for the structure and function of carbohydrates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

Disaccharides

Disaccharides are carbohydrates composed of two monosaccharide units linked by a glycosidic bond. Common examples include sucrose, lactose, and maltose. These sugars play vital roles in energy storage and transport in living organisms, and their formation involves specific enzymatic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, leading to the formation of stable molecules. In the context of carbohydrates, covalent bonds like glycosidic linkages are essential for connecting sugar units, influencing the structure and properties of the resulting polysaccharides or disaccharides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:28
Covalent Bonds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another?

1789
views
Textbook Question

What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?

a. The cell wall

b. Peptide bonds

c. Hydrogen bonds

d. Hydrophobic interactions

1699
views
Textbook Question

What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?

a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure

b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure

c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage

d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis

2883
views
Textbook Question

Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form.

T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons.

T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form.

T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.

1358
views