What are three ways monosaccharides differ from one another?
What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide?
a. Glycosidic linkage
b. Phosphodiester bond
c. Peptide bond
d. Hydrogen bond
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Glycosidic Linkage
Disaccharides
Covalent Bonds
What holds cellulose molecules together in bundles large enough to form fibers?
a. The cell wall
b. Peptide bonds
c. Hydrogen bonds
d. Hydrophobic interactions
What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells?
a. Cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure
b. Catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure
c. Catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage
d. Energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis
Which of the differences listed here could be found among molecules of the same monosaccharide? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F There is a difference in the orientation of a hydroxyl group in the ring form.
T/F There is a difference in the number of carbons.
T/F There is a difference in the position of the carbonyl group in the linear form.
T/F There is a difference in the overall shape of the molecule—one is a ring and the other is linear.