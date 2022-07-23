Skip to main content
Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276763
Chapter 50, Problem 11

<Image>
Mass strandings of whales occur on beaches near military exercises where sonar is used, raising concerns about the effects of human-generated underwater sounds on animal behavior. Scientists are collecting behavioral data on several species of whales to find out how sonar affects them.
Whales communicate with one another using sound. What is one benefit and one cost to whales of using sound to communicate underwater?

1
Understand that sound travels differently in water compared to air. In water, sound waves can travel long distances with less attenuation, which is beneficial for communication among whales.
Recognize the benefit: Whales can communicate over vast distances underwater, which is crucial for social interactions, navigation, and locating food sources. This ability to send and receive sound signals over long distances helps maintain social structures and coordinate group behaviors.
Identify the cost: The use of sound for communication can make whales vulnerable to interference from human-generated noises, such as sonar. These noises can disrupt their communication, cause stress, and potentially lead to disorientation or strandings.
Consider the impact of sonar: Sonar used in military exercises can produce loud and disruptive sounds that interfere with whale communication, potentially leading to behavioral changes or physical harm.
Reflect on the balance: While sound communication is essential for whale survival and social interaction, the increasing presence of human-generated sounds in the ocean poses significant challenges and risks to their well-being.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Whale Communication

Whales use sound to communicate underwater, which is essential for navigation, mating, and social interactions. Sound travels efficiently in water, allowing whales to communicate over long distances. This ability is crucial for maintaining social bonds and coordinating group behaviors, especially in the vast oceanic environment.
Community Structure

Effects of Sonar on Marine Life

Sonar, used in military exercises, emits powerful sound waves that can interfere with whale communication. These sounds can cause disorientation, stress, and even physical harm to marine animals. Understanding sonar's impact is vital for assessing its role in mass strandings and developing strategies to mitigate its effects on marine ecosystems.
Marine Benthic Zone

Acoustic Pollution

Acoustic pollution refers to the introduction of human-generated noise into marine environments, which can disrupt the natural soundscape. For whales, this pollution can mask communication signals, leading to difficulties in finding mates, navigating, and avoiding predators. The study of acoustic pollution is crucial for conservation efforts aimed at protecting marine life from harmful noise interference.
Pollution and Climate Change
Mass strandings of whales occur on beaches near military exercises where sonar is used, raising concerns about the effects of human-generated underwater sounds on animal behavior. Scientists are collecting behavioral data on several species of whales to find out how sonar affects them.

Using the graph, estimate the number of minutes of foraging per hour before and after the sound exposure. Then predict the effect of sonar on the fitness of blue whales. Explain your reasoning.

Predict why the whale foraged at a depth of 100–170 m.

a. The whale learned to forage at this depth from its mother.

b. The whale had an innate instinct to feed at this depth.

c. The whale's food was most plentiful at this depth.

d. The whale could not dive any deeper than this depth.

