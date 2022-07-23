Skip to main content
Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology
Chapter 50, Problem 13

<Image>
Mass strandings of whales occur on beaches near military exercises where sonar is used, raising concerns about the effects of human-generated underwater sounds on animal behavior. Scientists are collecting behavioral data on several species of whales to find out how sonar affects them.
Using the graph, estimate the number of minutes of foraging per hour before and after the sound exposure. Then predict the effect of sonar on the fitness of blue whales. Explain your reasoning.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the graph to understand the whale's behavior before and after sound exposure. The graph shows the depth of the whale below the surface over time, with distinct patterns for breathing and foraging.
Identify the periods of foraging by looking at the depth changes. Foraging typically occurs at deeper depths, as indicated by the graph. Before sound exposure, note the regular dips in depth, which represent foraging activity.
Estimate the number of minutes spent foraging per hour before sound exposure. Count the number of minutes the whale spends at deeper depths (foraging) in the first hour of the graph.
Observe the changes in behavior during the sound exposure period. The graph shows a disruption in the regular foraging pattern, with less time spent at deeper depths, indicating reduced foraging activity.
Predict the effect of sonar on the fitness of blue whales. Reduced foraging time can lead to decreased food intake, affecting the whale's energy balance and overall fitness. Explain how prolonged exposure to sonar could impact the whale's ability to maintain its energy needs and reproductive success.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Foraging Behavior

Foraging behavior in whales refers to the activities and strategies they employ to locate and consume food. This behavior is often characterized by diving patterns, where whales dive to specific depths to access prey. Understanding foraging is crucial for assessing how external factors, like sonar, may disrupt these natural feeding patterns, potentially impacting their energy intake and overall health.
Impact of Sound Exposure

Sound exposure, particularly from human activities like military sonar, can significantly affect marine animals, including whales. Such sounds can interfere with communication, navigation, and foraging behaviors. Analyzing the graph, one can observe changes in foraging depth and duration before and after sound exposure, which can indicate stress or behavioral changes in response to the noise.
Fitness and Survival

Fitness in biological terms refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment. For blue whales, fitness can be influenced by their foraging success, which is affected by external stressors like sonar. If sonar disrupts their ability to forage effectively, it could lead to decreased energy reserves, lower reproductive success, and ultimately impact population dynamics.
