Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 50 - Behavioral EcologyProblem 6
Chapter 50, Problem 6

The male cuttlefish in the chapter-opening photo can rapidly change their skin colors (under nerve control) to flash warning patterns to rivals. Predict the proximate and ultimate causes of this behavior.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms 'proximate' and 'ultimate' causes. Proximate causes in biology refer to the immediate physical or physiological mechanisms that lead to a particular trait or behavior. Ultimate causes, on the other hand, refer to the evolutionary pressures and reasons why a particular trait or behavior might have been favored by natural selection.
Step 2: Identify the proximate cause of the cuttlefish's color-changing behavior. The proximate cause is likely a response to a perceived threat or rival, triggered by the nervous system. The cuttlefish's skin contains specialized cells called chromatophores that can change color when stimulated by the nervous system.
Step 3: Identify the ultimate cause of the cuttlefish's color-changing behavior. The ultimate cause is likely related to survival and reproductive success. By flashing warning patterns, the cuttlefish can deter rivals and potential predators, increasing its chances of survival and reproduction.
Step 4: Formulate your prediction. Based on the above understanding, you can predict that the proximate cause of the cuttlefish's color-changing behavior is a nerve-triggered response to threats or rivals, and the ultimate cause is to increase survival and reproductive success by deterring rivals and predators.
Step 5: Remember that these are predictions based on our current understanding of biology and animal behavior. They could be tested and refined with further research and observations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proximate Causes

Proximate causes refer to the immediate, mechanistic factors that lead to a behavior. In the case of the male cuttlefish, the proximate cause of changing skin color involves neural control and the physiological mechanisms that allow for rapid color change, such as the contraction of specialized pigment cells called chromatophores.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:37
Proximal Tubule

Ultimate Causes

Ultimate causes explain the evolutionary reasons behind a behavior. For the male cuttlefish, the ultimate cause of flashing warning patterns is likely related to reproductive success, as displaying these colors can deter rivals and enhance mating opportunities by signaling strength and fitness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:48
Natural Selection Causes Adaptation

Communication in Animals

Communication in animals encompasses the various ways organisms convey information to one another. In cuttlefish, color changes serve as a visual signal to communicate aggression or dominance, which is crucial for establishing territory and reducing physical confrontations with rivals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Community Structure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A behavior is considered adaptive if it increases an individual's fitness. How is fitness measured? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Strength

T/F Body size

T/F Speed

T/F Number of viable offspring

1036
views
Textbook Question

Why does altruism seem paradoxical?

a. Sometimes altruistic behavior is actually selfish.

b. Altruism does not actually help others.

c. Alleles that cause an organism to behave altruistically should be selected against since these alleles should lower the organism's fitness.

d. Animals behave altruistically to help the species, but sometimes their behavior harms the species.

1291
views
Textbook Question

Is it true that all organisms forage optimally? Why or why not?

948
views
Textbook Question

Propose an evolutionary hypothesis to explain the observation that some bird populations do not migrate if people supply food for them in feeders.

675
views
Textbook Question

Hamilton's rule states that an altruistic allele could spread in a population if Br > C, where B represents the fitness benefit to the recipient, r is the coefficient of relatedness between altruist and recipient, and C represents the fitness cost to the altruist. If r = 0.5 between the altruist and the recipient, what would the ratio of costs to benefits have to be for the altruistic allele to spread?

a. C/ B > 0.5

b. C/ B > 0

c. C/ B < 0.5

d. C/ B < 0

1602
views
Textbook Question

Evolutionary biologist Hopi Hoekstra and colleagues have hypothesized that the burrow-digging behavior of mice (and the resulting shape of their underground burrows) is heritable—innate and not learned. Design an experiment to test this hypothesis.

725
views