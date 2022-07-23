What do proximate explanations of behavior focus on? a. how displays and other types of behavior have changed through time, or evolved b. the 'adaptive significance' of a behavior c. genetic, neurological, and hormonal mechanisms of behavior d. appropriate experimental methods when studying behavior
Ch. 50 - Behavioral Ecology
Chapter 50, Problem 3
A behavior is considered adaptive if it increases an individual's fitness. How is fitness measured? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Strength
T/F Body size
T/F Speed
T/F Number of viable offspring
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'fitness' in biology: Fitness refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment. It is often measured by the number of viable offspring an individual can produce.
Evaluate the statement 'strength': Consider whether physical strength directly contributes to an individual's ability to produce viable offspring. While strength might aid in survival, it does not directly measure fitness unless it leads to increased reproduction.
Evaluate the statement 'body size': Consider whether body size directly contributes to an individual's ability to produce viable offspring. Body size might influence survival or mating success, but it is not a direct measure of fitness unless it results in more offspring.
Evaluate the statement 'speed': Consider whether speed directly contributes to an individual's ability to produce viable offspring. Speed might aid in escaping predators or catching prey, but it is not a direct measure of fitness unless it leads to increased reproduction.
Evaluate the statement 'number of viable offspring': This is the direct measure of fitness. The more viable offspring an individual can produce, the higher its fitness, as it contributes to the passing of genes to the next generation.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fitness in Evolutionary Biology
Fitness in evolutionary biology refers to an organism's ability to survive and reproduce in its environment. It is often measured by the number of viable offspring an individual produces, as these offspring carry the individual's genes into future generations. Fitness is a central concept in natural selection, where traits that enhance reproductive success are favored.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1
Adaptive Behavior
Adaptive behavior is any action or trait that increases an individual's fitness by improving its chances of survival and reproduction. Such behaviors are shaped by natural selection and can include physical traits, like speed or strength, and behavioral strategies, like mating rituals or foraging techniques. Adaptive behaviors are context-dependent, varying with environmental pressures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:41
Behavior
Measurement of Fitness
Fitness is measured by the reproductive success of an individual, often quantified by the number of viable offspring produced. While traits like strength, body size, and speed can contribute to fitness, they are not direct measures. Instead, they are factors that may enhance an individual's ability to survive and reproduce, thereby indirectly affecting fitness.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:57
Adaptation Improves Fitness
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1411
views
Textbook Question
What do ultimate explanations of behavior focus on?
994
views
Textbook Question
Why does altruism seem paradoxical?
a. Sometimes altruistic behavior is actually selfish.
b. Altruism does not actually help others.
c. Alleles that cause an organism to behave altruistically should be selected against since these alleles should lower the organism's fitness.
d. Animals behave altruistically to help the species, but sometimes their behavior harms the species.
1291
views
Textbook Question
Is it true that all organisms forage optimally? Why or why not?
948
views
Textbook Question
The male cuttlefish in the chapter-opening photo can rapidly change their skin colors (under nerve control) to flash warning patterns to rivals. Predict the proximate and ultimate causes of this behavior.
470
views