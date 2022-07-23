Textbook Question
What do ultimate explanations of behavior focus on?
A behavior is considered adaptive if it increases an individual's fitness. How is fitness measured? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Strength
T/F Body size
T/F Speed
T/F Number of viable offspring
Is it true that all organisms forage optimally? Why or why not?
The male cuttlefish in the chapter-opening photo can rapidly change their skin colors (under nerve control) to flash warning patterns to rivals. Predict the proximate and ultimate causes of this behavior.
Propose an evolutionary hypothesis to explain the observation that some bird populations do not migrate if people supply food for them in feeders.