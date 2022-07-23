Textbook Question
What is the main global reservoir of nitrogen?
1034
views
What is the main global reservoir of nitrogen?
Which of the following is the longest-lived reservoir for carbon?
a. Atmospheric CO2
b. Marine plankton (primary producers and consumers)
c. Fossil fuels
d. Wood
In a model of the carbon cycle, how would you label an arrow from the atmosphere to plants?
a. cellular respiration
b. photosynthesis
c. decomposition
d. consumption
If the GPP of a grassland is 5000 kcal/m2/year and 55 percent is used up by cellular respiration, what is the NPP?
a. 2250 kcal/m2/year
b. 2750 kcal/m2/year
c. 5000 kcal/m2/year
d. Need more data