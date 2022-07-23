Skip to main content
Chapter 53, Problem 2

True or False: Most of the net primary productivity that is consumed is used for growth by primary consumers. Explain.



False. Most of the net primary productivity consumed by primary consumers is actually used for respiration. Only a small fraction of the energy consumed is used for growth. This is because primary consumers need to expend a significant amount of energy on metabolic processes to maintain their bodily functions, which is released as heat during respiration.
Net primary productivity (NPP) refers to the rate at which plants and other photosynthetic organisms produce organic compounds in an ecosystem minus the rate at which they use some of these compounds through respiration.
Primary consumers, such as herbivores, consume these organic compounds for energy. However, the energy transfer from primary producers to primary consumers is not very efficient, typically around 10%.
The majority of the energy consumed by primary consumers is lost through respiration, excretion, and as heat. Only about 10-20% of the consumed energy is converted into biomass that contributes to growth.
Therefore, the statement that most of the net primary productivity consumed is used for growth by primary consumers is false, as the larger portion is used for respiration and other metabolic processes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Net Primary Productivity (NPP)

Net Primary Productivity (NPP) refers to the amount of organic matter or biomass produced by photosynthetic organisms, such as plants, after accounting for the energy used in respiration. It represents the energy available to support the next trophic levels in an ecosystem, including primary consumers. Understanding NPP is crucial for evaluating energy flow and ecosystem health.



Primary Production in Aquatic Ecosystems

Primary Consumers

Primary consumers are organisms that feed directly on primary producers, typically herbivores that consume plants and algae. They play a vital role in the energy transfer within an ecosystem, as they convert the energy stored in plant biomass into forms that can be utilized by higher trophic levels. Their growth and reproduction depend on the availability of NPP.



Primary Production in Aquatic Ecosystems

Trophic Levels

Trophic levels represent the hierarchical positions of organisms in a food chain, categorized by their feeding relationships. The first level consists of primary producers, followed by primary consumers, secondary consumers, and so on. Understanding trophic levels is essential for analyzing energy flow and the efficiency of energy transfer between different levels in an ecosystem.



Trophic Structure
