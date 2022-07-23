Skip to main content
Ch. 53 - Ecosystems and Global Ecology
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 53, Problem 1

What is the main global reservoir of nitrogen?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The main global reservoir of nitrogen is the atmosphere, where nitrogen exists primarily in the form of nitrogen gas (N2).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogen Cycle

The nitrogen cycle is a biogeochemical process that describes the transformation and movement of nitrogen through the atmosphere, soil, and living organisms. It includes processes such as nitrogen fixation, nitrification, denitrification, and ammonification, which collectively convert nitrogen into various chemical forms that are usable by plants and animals.
Atmospheric Nitrogen

The main global reservoir of nitrogen is the atmosphere, which is composed of approximately 78% nitrogen gas (N2). This nitrogen is largely inert and not directly usable by most organisms, necessitating processes like nitrogen fixation to convert it into forms that can be assimilated by plants and subsequently enter the food web.
Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen fixation is the process by which atmospheric nitrogen (N2) is converted into ammonia (NH3) or related compounds in soil and water. This process is crucial for making nitrogen available to living organisms, primarily carried out by certain bacteria and archaea, as well as by industrial processes, enabling the growth of plants that form the base of the food chain.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

True or False: Most of the net primary productivity that is consumed is used for growth by primary consumers. Explain.

Textbook Question

Which of the following is the longest-lived reservoir for carbon?

a. Atmospheric CO2

b. Marine plankton (primary producers and consumers)

c. Fossil fuels

d. Wood

Textbook Question

In a model of the carbon cycle, how would you label an arrow from the atmosphere to plants?


a. cellular respiration

b. photosynthesis

c. decomposition

d. consumption

