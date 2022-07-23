What is the main global reservoir of nitrogen?

Textbook Question
True or False: Most of the net primary productivity that is consumed is used for growth by primary consumers. Explain.
Which of the following is the longest-lived reservoir for carbon?
a. Atmospheric CO2
b. Marine plankton (primary producers and consumers)
c. Fossil fuels
d. Wood
In a model of the carbon cycle, how would you label an arrow from the atmosphere to plants?
a. cellular respiration
b. photosynthesis
c. decomposition
d. consumption