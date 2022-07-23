Net Primary Productivity (NPP)

Net Primary Productivity (NPP) is the amount of energy that remains after producers have used some for cellular respiration. It represents the energy available for growth and consumption by herbivores and decomposers. NPP is calculated by subtracting the energy used in respiration from the GPP. In this scenario, NPP can be calculated as 5000 kcal/m2/year minus 55% used for respiration.