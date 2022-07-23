Scientists around the world are collaborating to understand how deforestation, climate change, and natural processes will interact to affect one of the most productive and biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
This box-and-arrow model summarizes some of the feedback links observed in the Amazon rain forest. Select True or False for the statements that follow, based on whether they are represented by the model. (Note that the boxes and arrows in this model are used differently than those in the nutrient cycle models).
T/F The burning of fossil fuels increases atmospheric CO2.
T/F Tree growth reduces atmospheric CO2.
T/F The death of trees promotes the invasion of grasses.
T/F An increase in CO2 increases the frequency of droughts.
T/F Drought increases the frequency of forest fires.