Ch. 6 - Lipids, Membranes, and the First Cells
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 8

Suppose a cell is placed in a solution with a high concentration of potassium and no sodium. How would the cellular sodium–potassium pump function in this environment?
a. It would stop moving ions across the membrane.
b. It would continue using ATP to pump sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell.
c. It would move sodium and potassium ions across the membrane, but no ATP would be used.
d. It would reverse the direction of sodium and potassium ions to move them against their gradients.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of the sodium-potassium pump: It is an active transport mechanism that uses ATP to move sodium ions out of the cell and potassium ions into the cell, against their concentration gradients.
Consider the environment described: The solution has a high concentration of potassium and no sodium. This means the external environment is rich in potassium ions but lacks sodium ions.
Analyze how the pump operates: The sodium-potassium pump requires ATP to function, and it typically moves 3 sodium ions out of the cell and 2 potassium ions into the cell per cycle.
Evaluate the impact of the external conditions: Despite the high external potassium concentration, the pump will continue to function as long as ATP is available, because it moves ions against their gradients, not based on external concentrations.
Conclude the pump's behavior: The pump will continue using ATP to transport sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell, maintaining the cell's internal ion balance, which aligns with option b.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sodium-Potassium Pump

The sodium-potassium pump is a vital membrane protein that uses ATP to transport sodium ions out of the cell and potassium ions into the cell, maintaining essential concentration gradients. This active transport mechanism is crucial for various cellular functions, including nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction.
Concentration Gradient

A concentration gradient refers to the difference in the concentration of a substance across a space or a membrane. In cells, gradients are essential for processes like diffusion and active transport, where substances move from areas of high concentration to low concentration, or vice versa, often requiring energy input.
ATP Utilization in Active Transport

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the energy currency of the cell, used in active transport to move substances against their concentration gradients. The sodium-potassium pump specifically uses ATP to change its conformation, allowing it to transport sodium and potassium ions across the cell membrane, crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis.
