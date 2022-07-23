Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Inside the Cell
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 10

George Palade's research group used the pulse–chase assay to elucidate the secretory pathway in pancreatic cells. If they had instead performed this assay on muscle cells, where would you expect the labeled proteins to end up during the chase?
(Muscle cells consist primarily of actin and myosin filaments and have high energy demands for muscle contraction.)

Understand the pulse-chase assay: This technique involves labeling newly synthesized proteins with a radioactive or fluorescent marker (pulse) and then following their movement through the cell over time (chase). It helps track the pathway and final destination of proteins.
Consider the secretory pathway: In pancreatic cells, proteins typically follow the secretory pathway, moving from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) to the Golgi apparatus, and then to secretory vesicles for exocytosis. Muscle cells, however, have different requirements and structures.
Identify the primary components of muscle cells: Muscle cells are rich in actin and myosin filaments, which are essential for muscle contraction. They also have high energy demands, requiring abundant mitochondria for ATP production.
Predict the destination of labeled proteins in muscle cells: Given the structure and function of muscle cells, labeled proteins might be directed towards the sarcoplasmic reticulum, which is involved in calcium storage and release, crucial for muscle contraction. Proteins could also be targeted to mitochondria to support energy production.
Consider alternative pathways: While muscle cells do not primarily use the secretory pathway for actin and myosin, some proteins might still be processed through the ER and Golgi for modification or transport to specific cellular locations, such as the cell membrane or extracellular matrix.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pulse-Chase Assay

The pulse-chase assay is a technique used to track the synthesis and movement of proteins within cells. During the 'pulse' phase, cells are exposed to labeled amino acids, which are incorporated into newly synthesized proteins. The 'chase' phase involves replacing the labeled amino acids with unlabeled ones, allowing researchers to follow the path of the labeled proteins over time, revealing insights into cellular processes like the secretory pathway.
Secretory Pathway

The secretory pathway is a series of steps that cells use to transport proteins from their site of synthesis in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) to their final destination, such as the cell surface or extracellular space. This pathway involves the ER, Golgi apparatus, and vesicles, and is crucial for the secretion of proteins, including hormones and enzymes. Understanding this pathway helps in determining how proteins are processed and directed within different cell types.
Muscle Cell Structure and Function

Muscle cells, or myocytes, are specialized for contraction and consist mainly of actin and myosin filaments. These proteins form the contractile units known as sarcomeres, which are essential for muscle contraction. Muscle cells have high energy demands, requiring efficient ATP production and utilization. In the context of the pulse-chase assay, understanding muscle cell structure helps predict the localization and function of labeled proteins, which are likely involved in contraction and energy metabolism.
