Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Inside the Cell
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 7 - Inside the CellProblem 1
Chapter 7, Problem 1

What are three attributes of mitochondria and chloroplasts that suggest they were once free-living bacteria?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own DNA, which is circular and similar to bacterial DNA. This suggests that they could replicate their DNA and function independently like bacteria.
Both mitochondria and chloroplasts have double membranes, which supports the endosymbiotic theory. The theory proposes that these organelles were originally free-living bacteria that were engulfed by early eukaryotic cells.
Mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own ribosomes, which are more similar in size and structure to bacterial ribosomes than to those found in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells. This indicates they could synthesize their own proteins independently, like bacteria.
These organelles reproduce by a process similar to binary fission, which is characteristic of bacteria. This mode of reproduction is different from the division processes typically seen in eukaryotic cells, such as mitosis and meiosis.
Both mitochondria and chloroplasts are involved in energy metabolism, with mitochondria being crucial for cellular respiration and chloroplasts essential for photosynthesis. These processes are similar to those carried out by free-living bacteria, further suggesting a bacterial origin.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endosymbiotic Theory

The endosymbiotic theory posits that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from free-living bacteria that were engulfed by ancestral eukaryotic cells. This theory explains how these organelles retained their own DNA and double membranes, suggesting a symbiotic relationship that evolved over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Endosymbiotic Theory

DNA Structure and Replication

Mitochondria and chloroplasts contain their own circular DNA, similar to bacterial DNA, which is distinct from the linear DNA found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. This DNA replicates independently of the cell's nuclear DNA, further supporting the idea that these organelles were once independent organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:47
Components of DNA Replication

Ribosomes and Protein Synthesis

Both mitochondria and chloroplasts possess their own ribosomes, which are more similar to prokaryotic ribosomes than to those found in eukaryotic cells. This allows them to synthesize some of their own proteins, indicating a level of autonomy consistent with their bacterial ancestry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Proteins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following results provided evidence of a discrete nuclear localization signal somewhere on the nucleoplasmin protein?

a. The nucleoplasmin protein was small and easily slipped through the nuclear pore complex.

b. After cleavage of the nucleoplasmin protein, only the tail segments appeared in the nucleus.

c. Removing the tail from the nucleoplasmin protein allowed the core segment to enter the nucleus.

d. The SRP bound only to the tail of the nucleoplasmin protein, not the core segment.

1511
views
Textbook Question

Molecular zip codes direct molecules to particular destinations in the cell. How are these signals read?

a. They bind to receptor proteins.

b. They enter transport vesicles.

c. They bind to motor proteins.

d. They are glycosylated by enzymes.

1656
views
Textbook Question

How does the hydrolysis of ATP result in the movement of a motor protein along a cytoskeletal filament?

1593
views