The eukaryotic cytoskeleton is a highly dynamic network of filaments and motor proteins. Which of the following correctly describe activities of these cytoskeletal components? Select True or False for each statement.

T/FMyosin motors walk toward the plus ends of intermediate filaments.

T/FDynein motors are responsible for the whip-like movement of eukaryotic flagella.

T/FKinesin motors move vesicles along tracks toward the microtubule-organizing center.

T/FActin filaments are required for cytoplasmic streaming.