Step 5: Understand why actual ATP yield is lower. Biologists now recognize that the theoretical maximum is seldom reached due to losses like the cost of transporting pyruvate into mitochondria, and the use of the proton gradient for purposes other than ATP synthesis (like heat production and transport of other ions). Additionally, the ratio of ATP per NADH and FADH2 can vary depending on the cell type and conditions, often being lower than the theoretical 3 and 2, respectively.