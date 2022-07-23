Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Cellular Respiration and Fermentation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Explain the relationship between electron transport and oxidative phosphorylation. How do uncoupling proteins 'uncouple' this relationship in brown adipose tissue?

1
The electron transport chain (ETC) and oxidative phosphorylation are two interconnected processes that occur within the mitochondria to produce ATP, the cell's energy currency. In the ETC, electrons are transferred through a series of protein complexes, releasing energy which is used to pump protons across the mitochondrial membrane, creating a proton gradient.
Oxidative phosphorylation occurs when protons flow back across the membrane through the enzyme ATP synthase. The energy released from this proton flow drives the synthesis of ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Uncoupling proteins, such as those found in brown adipose tissue, disrupt this process by allowing protons to flow back across the mitochondrial membrane without passing through ATP synthase. This 'uncouples' the proton gradient from ATP synthesis.
The energy from the proton gradient is instead released as heat. In brown adipose tissue, this process is used to generate heat for thermogenesis, helping to maintain body temperature in cold environments.
Thus, while normally the electron transport chain and oxidative phosphorylation are tightly linked to maximize ATP production, uncoupling proteins provide a mechanism to divert the energy for heat production, particularly important in organisms that need to rapidly generate heat.

Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

The Electron Transport Chain is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons from electron donors like NADH and FADH2 to oxygen. This process generates a proton gradient across the membrane, which is essential for ATP synthesis. The flow of electrons through the ETC is coupled to the pumping of protons into the intermembrane space, creating potential energy used in oxidative phosphorylation.
Oxidative Phosphorylation

Oxidative phosphorylation is the final stage of cellular respiration, where ATP is produced using the energy derived from the proton gradient established by the Electron Transport Chain. ATP synthase, an enzyme located in the inner mitochondrial membrane, utilizes this gradient to convert ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP. This process is crucial for energy production in aerobic organisms and is tightly linked to the functioning of the ETC.
Uncoupling Proteins (UCPs)

Uncoupling proteins are a group of mitochondrial transport proteins that disrupt the proton gradient established by the Electron Transport Chain. In brown adipose tissue, UCPs allow protons to re-enter the mitochondrial matrix without passing through ATP synthase, leading to the release of energy as heat instead of ATP. This process is important for thermogenesis, particularly in maintaining body temperature in cold environments.
