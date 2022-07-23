Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

The Electron Transport Chain is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that facilitate the transfer of electrons from electron donors like NADH and FADH2 to oxygen. This process generates a proton gradient across the membrane, which is essential for ATP synthesis. The flow of electrons through the ETC is coupled to the pumping of protons into the intermembrane space, creating potential energy used in oxidative phosphorylation.