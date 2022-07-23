Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Cellular Respiration and Fermentation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 6

If you were to expose cells that are undergoing aerobic respiration to a radioactive oxygen isotope in the form of O2, which of the following molecules would you expect to be radiolabeled?
a. Pyruvate
b. Water
c. NADH
d. CO2

1
Understand the process of aerobic respiration: Aerobic respiration involves glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. Oxygen plays a crucial role in the final stage, oxidative phosphorylation, where it acts as the final electron acceptor.
Identify where oxygen is used in aerobic respiration: Oxygen is used in the electron transport chain during oxidative phosphorylation. It combines with electrons and protons to form water (H2O).
Consider the role of radioactive oxygen isotope: If cells are exposed to radioactive oxygen in the form of O2, the radioactive isotope will be incorporated into the molecule that oxygen forms during aerobic respiration.
Determine which molecule is formed from oxygen: In the electron transport chain, oxygen is reduced to form water. Therefore, the radioactive oxygen isotope would be incorporated into water molecules.
Conclude which molecule would be radiolabeled: Based on the understanding that oxygen is converted into water during aerobic respiration, water would be the molecule expected to be radiolabeled.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration is a metabolic process in which cells use oxygen to convert glucose into energy, producing carbon dioxide and water as byproducts. It involves glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain, where oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, forming water.
Electron Transport Chain

The electron transport chain is the final stage of aerobic respiration, occurring in the inner mitochondrial membrane. Electrons are transferred through a series of proteins, ultimately reducing oxygen to form water. This process generates a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis, making oxygen crucial for water production.
Role of Oxygen in Respiration

Oxygen is essential in aerobic respiration as the terminal electron acceptor in the electron transport chain. It combines with electrons and protons to form water, a key byproduct of the process. Thus, when cells are exposed to radioactive oxygen, the water produced will be radiolabeled.
