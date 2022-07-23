Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Cellular Respiration and Fermentation
Chapter 9, Problem 4

Which of the following correctly describe the fermentation pathway? Select True or False for each statement.
T/FIt includes a reaction that oxidizes NADH to NAD+.
T/FIt synthesizes ATP by substrate-level phosphorylation.
T/FIt includes a reaction that reduces NAD+ to NADH.
T/FIt synthesizes electron acceptors, so that cellular respiration can continue.

Understand that fermentation is an anaerobic process that allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+ from NADH.
Recognize that during fermentation, NADH is oxidized to NAD+ to ensure a continuous supply of NAD+ for glycolysis. This statement is True.
Identify that ATP is synthesized during fermentation through substrate-level phosphorylation, which occurs during glycolysis. This statement is True.
Note that fermentation does not include a reaction that reduces NAD+ to NADH; instead, it oxidizes NADH to NAD+. This statement is False.
Understand that fermentation does not synthesize electron acceptors for cellular respiration; it provides a way to regenerate NAD+ without oxygen. This statement is False.

Fermentation Pathway

Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugar to acids, gases, or alcohol in the absence of oxygen. It allows cells to regenerate NAD+ from NADH, enabling glycolysis to continue producing ATP. Unlike cellular respiration, fermentation does not involve the electron transport chain or oxidative phosphorylation.
Alcohol Fermentation

NAD+/NADH Cycle

NAD+ and NADH are crucial coenzymes in cellular metabolism. During glycolysis and fermentation, NAD+ is reduced to NADH, capturing electrons. Fermentation pathways regenerate NAD+ by oxidizing NADH, ensuring a continuous supply for glycolysis, which is essential for ATP production in anaerobic conditions.
Electron Carriers: NADH & FADH2

Substrate-Level Phosphorylation

Substrate-level phosphorylation is a method of ATP synthesis that occurs directly in metabolic pathways like glycolysis and fermentation. It involves the transfer of a phosphate group from a phosphorylated intermediate to ADP, forming ATP. This process is distinct from oxidative phosphorylation, which occurs in the mitochondria during aerobic respiration.
Substrate-Level Phosphorylation
