Intro to Collecting Data: Videos & Practice Problems
Intro to Collecting Data Practice Problems
A researcher surveys voters with two questions: (A) "How much do you trust news websites to report accurately?" and (B) "Should the government require transparency about news-site funding?" Which study design change best allows detection and correction of any order-related bias?
Which of the following best explains why randomizing the order of response options in a self-administered questionnaire is recommended?
Which of the following is the best-stated primary advantage of offering incentives to survey invitees?
A researcher wants to test whether a new herbal supplement improves short-term memory. Describe how to use randomization in this experiment and explain how randomization helps to eliminate uncontrolled differences between participants.
A research team enrolls adults without diabetes and records their diets and physical activity now, then follows them for years to observe who develops type diabetes. Which statement best characterizes this design?
A researcher wants to estimate the average number of hours per day that undergraduate engineering students at State University spend on online lectures. The researcher obtains a roster of all undergraduate engineering students, selects a simple random sample of students, and asks each how many hours they spent watching online lectures the previous Wednesday. What is the population of interest, and what is the sample?
Researchers surveyed parents of preschool children to investigate whether parental daily caffeine consumption is related to child sleep duration. Parents reported their usual daily caffeine intake and researchers recorded the average nightly sleep (in minutes) for each child. No one was instructed to change their caffeine habits. Is this an observational study or a designed experiment? Explain why.