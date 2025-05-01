- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation: Videos & Practice Problems
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation Practice Problems
Given the following paired data: (2, 5), (4, 7), (6, 9), which point would be plotted highest on the y-axis?
If you are given the data pairs (10, 20), (15, 25), and (20, 30), which of the following is the correct order of plotting these points from left to right on the x-axis?
A scatterplot shows that as the number of hours worked increases, weekly income also increases. What type of correlation is present?
If a scatterplot shows data points forming a downward trend from left to right, what does this indicate?
What does a linear correlation in a scatterplot imply about the relationship between two variables?
A study finds a strong correlation between ice cream sales and drowning incidents. What is the most appropriate conclusion?
Which statement best reflects the difference between correlation and causation?
When entering paired data into a TI-84 calculator for a scatterplot, which lists should you use for the x and y data?
If your scatterplot does not appear on the graphing calculator, what is the most likely reason?
A scatterplot of employee age versus salary shows no apparent pattern. What does this suggest about the relationship?
A company plots advertising spend versus sales and sees a curved upward trend. What type of relationship is this?
If your x data ranges from 5 to 45 and your y data ranges from 20 to 80, what would be appropriate axis limits for your scatterplot?
You have data points with x values from 12 to 38 and y values from 50 to 110. What is a suitable y scale increment for clear tick marks?
A scatterplot shows a strong positive correlation between coffee consumption and productivity, but the data comes from a single office over one week. What should you consider before concluding coffee increases productivity?
If a scatterplot of exercise hours and cholesterol levels shows a nonlinear pattern, what is the best way to describe the relationship?
Plot the following data pairs on a scatterplot: (3, 8), (5, 12), (7, 16). What is the general trend?
A scatterplot of number of training hours and employee error rates shows points forming a downward straight line. What does this indicate?
Your data for x ranges from 0 to 100 and y from 200 to 500. What window settings should you use for x min, x max, y min, and y max to best display the scatterplot?
If your data points for y are 15, 22, 30, 45, and 60, what is a reasonable y scale increment for your scatterplot?