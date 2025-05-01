Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
12. Regression
Coefficient of Determination
12. Regression
Coefficient of Determination: Videos & Practice Problems
Coefficient of Determination Practice Problems
38 problems
Problem 31Multiple Choice
A researcher finds R squared = 0.95 for a model predicting crop yield from rainfall. What does this suggest about the model?
Problem 32Multiple Choice
A dataset shows r = -0.8 between hours of sleep and number of errors made at work. What is R squared, and what does this imply?
Problem 33Multiple Choice
After entering data into L1 and L2, which output from LinReg(ax+b) on a calculator gives the coefficient of determination?
Problem 34Multiple Choice
How is R squared mathematically related to the linear correlation coefficient r?
Problem 35Multiple Choice
In a regression model predicting house prices from square footage, which factor is most likely to contribute to unexplained variation?
Problem 37Multiple Choice
A regression model for predicting monthly sales from number of employees yields R squared = 0.05. What does this suggest?