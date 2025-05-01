A pharmaceutical company claims that the variability in the effectiveness of its new drug is less than that of a competitor's drug. A sample of 15 15 patients using the new drug has a variance of 1.2 1.2 , while a sample of 20 20 patients using the competitor's drug has a variance of 2.8 2.8 . At α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , is there enough evidence to support the company's claim?