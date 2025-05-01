- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Introduction to ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to ANOVA Practice Problems
Determine the critical -values for a two-tailed test at with numerator degrees of freedom and denominator degrees of freedom .
A company claims that the variability in production time at Plant X is greater than at Plant Y. At , the sample statistics are: and . Test the claim .
A researcher wants to test whether the variance of test scores in School A is greater than that in School B at the significance level. The sample variances and sizes are: for School A and for School B. Assume both populations are normally distributed and samples are independent. What is the correct decision regarding the claim ?
A pharmaceutical company claims that the variability in the effectiveness of its new drug is less than that of a competitor's drug. A sample of patients using the new drug has a variance of , while a sample of patients using the competitor's drug has a variance of . At , is there enough evidence to support the company's claim?
A university administrator claims that the variance in student satisfaction scores for online courses is less than the variance for in-person courses. A random sample of online course students has a satisfaction score variance of . A random sample of in-person course students has a variance of . At , is there enough evidence to support the administrator's claim?
Determine the right and left-tailed critical -values for a two-tailed test with , , and .
A researcher asserts that the standard deviations of test scores are equal for two different teaching methods. A sample of students taught with Method X has a standard deviation of points, and a sample of students taught with Method Y has a standard deviation of points. At , is there enough evidence to reject the researcher's claim?
A school principal wants to know if there is a difference in test scores among four teachers and across three different classrooms. The test scores are entered into a two-way ANOVA table with 'Teacher' as one factor and 'Classroom' as the block. If the -values are: Teacher = , Classroom = , Interaction = , and , what is the correct interpretation?
Researchers examined whether daily paternal alcohol consumption during the partner's pregnancy is associated with neonatal birth length. They reported that their results were "adjusted for potential confounders." What is the most accurate interpretation of this phrase in the context of their analysis?