- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Histograms: Videos & Practice Problems
Histograms Practice Problems
The following data shows the number of hours spent studying per week by a sample of students:
Draw a box and whisker plot that represents the data set.
Why are histograms preferred over frequency distribution tables for identifying patterns in large datasets?
Given the following frequency distribution table for exam scores, which step should you perform first to construct a histogram?
A frequency distribution table shows the number of customers visiting a store in intervals of 10 (0-9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39). The frequencies are 2, 5, 8, and 3, respectively. Which bar will be the tallest in the histogram?
If a class has lower and upper limits of 15 and 24, respectively, what value should be used as the class midpoint for the histogram?
A histogram shows most data concentrated in the lower intervals, with frequencies gradually decreasing as intervals increase. What is the shape of this distribution?
If a histogram has a peak at the highest interval and frequencies decrease toward the lower intervals, how is the distribution described?
Which of the following real-world scenarios is most likely to produce a normal distribution in a histogram?
A histogram of life expectancies in a developed country is most likely to be:
A researcher is deciding whether to use a histogram or a frequency distribution table to present data on daily sales. Which method is more effective for quickly identifying trends, and why?
Which of the following is a limitation of using frequency distribution tables instead of histograms?
A histogram of test scores shows frequencies rising to a peak in the middle intervals and then falling symmetrically. What type of distribution does this represent?
A histogram of dice rolls shows all intervals with approximately equal frequencies. What conclusion can you draw about the distribution?
Why is calculating class midpoints important when constructing a histogram?
Given the following frequency distribution for ages of employees: 20-29 (3), 30-39 (7), 40-49 (5), 50-59 (2), construct the class midpoints and identify which age group should be labeled at 34.5 on the x-axis.
A dataset has class intervals: 5-14, 15-24, 25-34. Calculate all class midpoints and select the correct set.
A histogram of annual incomes shows a high frequency in the lowest income class and a long tail to the right. What is the most likely distribution shape?